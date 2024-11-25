US superstar and proud Liverpool FC fan Lana Del Rey will perform at Anfield stadium in 2025.

The multi-Platinum selling artist will take to the stage at the home of LFC on Saturday June 28 2025, as part of her UK & Ireland summer tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10.00am on Friday (November 29) and will be available here, while disabled supporters should go here for full details. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access via Lana Del Rey’s official website.

A Reds supporter herself, Lana Del Rey even recorded her own version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and has been pictured at Anfield, but this will be her first time performing at the iconic stadium.

Lana Del Rey at Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The announcement completes the line up for LFC’s 2025 concert season, with Dua Lipa, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band also set to perform at Anfield next summer.

Lana Del Rey UK & Ireland tour dates

Cardiff, Principality Stadium - June 23, 2025.

Glasgow, Hampden Park - June 26, 2025.

Liverpool, Anfield Stadium - June 28, 2025.

Dublin, Aviva Stadium - June 30, 2025.

London, Wembley Stadium - July 3, 2025.

