Liverpool City Council has revised plans for a new Muslim faith girls' school.

Liverpool’s cherished African Caribbean Centre will not be forced to relocate to make way for a new girls’ secondary school.

In February, Liverpool City Council revealed it would be considering a report for five council-owned parcels of land be made available for the new Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy which is part of the Star Academies Multi-Academy Trust (MAT).

The school will have a Muslim faith designation, with potentially up to half of its pupils being Muslim, whilst pupils of all other faiths and none will also be welcomed into the school.

Approved under the Department for Education’s Free Schools programme, Liverpool City Council was required to find a suitable site for the school and initially stated that land occupied by the much-loved African Caribbean Centre “was the only council-owned site that satisfied all the criteria”.

Following a cabinet meeting on February 25, the decision was called in and referred to the Culture and Economy Scrutiny Committee for further discussion. As a result, the scrutiny committee asked cabinet to review its original decision and give a stronger commitment to the African Caribbean Centre to remain on its current site.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 25), held at Liverpool Town Hall, members heard that previous plans that informed that decision have now been fully reviewed and a way forward that preserves the African Caribbean Centre has been approved.

African Caribbean Centre, Liverpool. | Hugh Venables via Wikimedia

Additional land, close to the former St Margaret of Antioch School, was identified that will increase the area of the proposed site. There is also the possibility of using part of the nearby Princes School site, on Selborne Street, for non-teaching uses as there is a plan for this school to be relocated from 2027.

Liverpool City Council said the plans will see the African Caribbean Centre building preserved and a substantial amount of the land currently used by the centre excluded from any site agreed for the creation of the new girls’ school.

The council will now seek to hold talks with the African Caribbean Centre’s Trustees and community representatives of the centre following the decision, which will be led by the Cabinet Member for Children’s Social Services, Councillor Liz Parsons.

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “I again express the Council’s absolute commitment to supporting a vibrant future for the African Caribbean Centre, for many years to come.

“The community has sent a clear message that they want it to remain on the current site, and the council has listened and shares that commitment.

“The review of the plans has shown it is possible to deliver the girls school and secure a future for the centre on the same site. We now look forward to engaging with the community representatives to explore the options in more detail.”