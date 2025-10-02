These Liverpool bakeries are considered Merseyside’s best.

Two Liverpool bakeries have been named the best in Merseyside and are in the running to be crowned the UK’s best.

The two venues are among 229 businesses nominated in the National Bakery Awards, with each bakery vying to be named County or Regional Winner, and the ultimate prize being the overall National Bakery of the Year title.

Other honours to be awarded on the night include Social Enterprise Bakery of the Year, Young Baker of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to Bakery.

The Merseyside nominees are the Royal Albert Dock’s Rough Handmade - a dog-friendly boutique bakery specialising in handmade pastries, loaves and buns - and The Wilf Loaf - an artisan bakery on Sefton Street, loved by the Hairy Bikers.

The grand final and awards ceremony is set to take place on November 25, in London.

