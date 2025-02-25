Businesses are concerned about a new parking zone around Everton Stadium.

Liverpool’s largest food market is introducing a ‘Parking Protection Promise’ to combat falling customer numbers as a result of an experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) around Everton’s new stadium.

Earlier this month, Liverpool City Council revealed a raft of new measures to manage congestion around Bramley-Moore Dock, including a parking zone. The focus of the parking zone covers the area within a 30-minute walk of Everton Stadium, which is serviced by the city’s historic “Dock Road”, and will encompass the surrounding Ten Streets district, into the city centre and up to Great Homer Street in Everton.

Similar to what is already in place around Goodison Park and Anfield, went live for the Toffees’ historic test event on Monday, February 17 and will become fully operation when the 2025/26 football season begins in August, with the trial period lasting up to 18 months.

Everton Stadium. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The local authority says the overall aim of the measure is to “reduce congestion, improve air quality, safety and journey times to and from the stadium”, however it has faced criticism from residents and businesses, with the nearby Blackstock Market venue stating the local business community is “at breaking point”.

In an open letter to Liverpool City Council, shared on social media on February 21, 15 impact statements were provided by businesses affected by the ETRO. A spokesperson for Blackstock Market said: “The business community surrounding the new Everton Stadium is at breaking point, and we demand immediate and decisive action.

“The draconian 365 day a year parking restrictions are crippling thousands of businesses, threatening jobs, and damaging the local economy beyond repair. This is not just a request—it is a demand for urgent intervention before the consequences become irreversible. Liverpool City Council, you must act NOW!”

Blackstock Market. | Emma Dukes

Now the venue, which is home to a food market and the Hot Water Comedy Club, is introducing a ‘Parking Protection Promise’ in a bid to support its customers. In a statement on Facebook on Monday (February 24), a spokesperson for Blackstock Market said: “Liverpool City Council’s 365-day parking restrictions have had a serious impact on visitor numbers, but we haven’t given up. We’re awaiting further discussions with the council and seeking legal advice to challenge these unfair business harming rules.

“To support our visitors, we’re introducing our Parking Protection Promise - if you receive a Liverpool City Council parking fine while attending our events or Family Fundays on a non-event day for Bramley-Moore Stadium, we may be able to cover the cost - T&Cs apply.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “Following a tremendous amount of feedback to the recently launched consultation on the new Experimental Parking Zone for the north docks community, the Council would like to clarify some points regarding the parking measures for this area.

“The first, and most important, point is to underline what an Experimental Parking Zone means – which is that basically it allows the Council to test out measures to see if they work and then to modify them to support the area, if needed.

“Given these measures are subject to a public consultation, the Council is listening and has already had conversations with numerous parties as well as a productive meeting with representatives of the local business community.

“We understand the concerns being raised about the Experimental Zone and although the measures can run for the next 18 months, we want to work with businesses and the public to see which measures can be improved before that point.

“Issues that are already being reviewed include the number of permits a business can apply for and the criteria for limited waiting, which currently stands at one hour. The provision of pay and display machines is also being explored. We are also working closely with colleagues at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority on their plans for public transport provision.

“The test event at Everton Stadium on Monday presented the first real opportunity to begin making observations about the impact of the measures within the zone. These observations will be analysed and fed back to begin the process of assessing what modifications could be made. Officers will continue to monitor the area in the run up to the next test event in late March/early April and the final test event in May.

“The Council will continue this monitoring process up until August when the new football season begins. We are fully aware that there would usually be no more than 30 match days a year, but this area has other issues that goes beyond the new stadium.

“One of the overall aims of the Experimental Zone is to address the issue of commuter parking, as well as illegal and unsafe parking on double yellow lines and pavements. This issue impacts the area all year round and some of the measures have been designed to address this. The issue is vital to supporting the economic development of the area and tackling congestion as more businesses set up here and more residential schemes are developed.

The Council is keen to continue talking to businesses to explain the process and to hear how the measures are impacting their staff and customers and how we can work together to make improvements quickly.”

Liverpool City Council has set up a survey to allow residents and businesses have their say on the proposals until August 18, 2025.