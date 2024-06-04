The tumble down Liverpool buildings you would like to see saved and restored
Liverpool is renowned for its historic architecture, with the city featuring more than 2,500 listed buildings. The region even has more Georgian listed buildings than Bath, where smash-hit Netflix drama Bridgerton is shot.
Liverpool is also the most filmed UK city outside of London, with a host TV series and movies making use of the wonderful structures and scenery - doubling for everywhere from Moscow to New York.
However, numerous buildings have fallen into disrepair over the years, with many deemed ‘at risk’ by Historic England and a Grade I listed hall named on the Top Ten Endangered Buildings list for England and Wales for 2024.
So, we hit the streets of the city centre to ask what places you would like to see saved and improved. Watch the video above for our full feature and check out the gallery of 23 Liverpool buildings and heritage places we could lose, according to Historic England’s at Risk Register 2024.
