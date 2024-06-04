Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With numerous buildings deemed ‘at risk’ or in a 'perilous state' we hit the streets of Liverpool to ask: which buildings in the city would you like to see saved?

Liverpool is renowned for its historic architecture, with the city featuring more than 2,500 listed buildings. The region even has more Georgian listed buildings than Bath, where smash-hit Netflix drama Bridgerton is shot.

Liverpool is also the most filmed UK city outside of London, with a host TV series and movies making use of the wonderful structures and scenery - doubling for everywhere from Moscow to New York.

However, numerous buildings have fallen into disrepair over the years, with many deemed ‘at risk’ by Historic England and a Grade I listed hall named on the Top Ten Endangered Buildings list for England and Wales for 2024.