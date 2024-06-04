Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular coffee shop on the city’s main high street will close to the public next week.

It’s bad news for coffee lovers as Costa Coffee is set to close the doors of its huge Liverpool store next week. The Lord Street venue is the coffee chain’s largest store in the city centre - with dozens of tables spread over two floors - and serves many customers shopping in Liverpool ONE.

The coffee shop will close to the public on June 10 but, fear not, as Costa say it will be ‘coming back better than ever before’ later this summer after a ‘transformative renovation’.

Costa Coffee, Lord Street, Liverpool. Image: Gary Rogers CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Closing for sixteen days, the newly refreshed venue will reopen on June 26 with an enhanced customer experience, a brighter and bolder look and feel, and some brand-new modern features including touch screen ordering kiosks and order to table service. The refurbishment forms part of Costa Coffee's plans to ‘continually invest in its stores, team members, and customers’.