Liverpool FC parade suspect Paul Doyle to appear in court

More than 100 people were injured after a car drove into crowds on Water Street.

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on May 26 is due to appear in court.

Paul Doyle, 53, of Burghill Road, West Derby, is charged with seven offences including: two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy into crowds on Water Street, shortly after 6pm.

Doyle is scheduled to appear at Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday, August 14) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date is set for for November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.