Liverpool Football Club has paid tribute to the 39 football fans who lost their lives in the Heysel Stadium disaster, 40 years ago today.

The tragedy occurred before the European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus in Belgium on May 29, 1985.

A group of Liverpool fans had charged into Block Z of the terrace at the stadium. As panic ensued, a concrete wall collapsed and 39 people were killed. Hundreds more were injured.

While full blame was initially placed on Liverpool fans - 14 of whom were found guilty of manslaughter - a later investigation concluded some culpability also laid with the police and Belgian authorities.

Heysel Stadium disaster memorial plaque. | LFC

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Liverpool FC said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the disaster at Heysel.”

LFC CEO Billy Hogan and ambassador Ian Rush will attend the unveiling of the ‘Verso Altrove’ sculpture in Turin, after the club was invited by Juventus to join their 40th anniversary service.

Designed by renowned artist Luca Vitone, Juventus’ new Heysel memorial is set in a 2,000-square-metre green space near the Allianz Stadium. Featuring Ginko Biloba trees, lavender bushes and a 65-metre spiral platform rising over three metres, the structure includes a neon light along its path, making it visible even in darkness.

Hogan said: “I am honoured to stand in unity alongside Juventus at their memorial in Turin today.”

Liverpool FC will also unveil a newly designed Heysel memorial – ‘Forever Bound’ – installed at Anfield to mark the 40th anniversary. Out of respect for Juventus’ commemorations today, ‘Forever Bound’ will be officially unveiled at the stadium later this summer.