Paula Barker, Liverpool Wavertree MP, announces her candidacy for the Labour Party's deputy leader position.

The Government has seen a major reshuffle since Angela Rayner resigned last week, with Steve Reed, the MP for Streatham and Croydon North, taking her position as housing secretary, and the former Foreign Secretary David Lammy replacing her as Deputy Prime Minister.

But, Rayner’s position as deputy leader of the Labour Party itself remains vacant, with six MPs currently vying for the title.

Education Secretary Bridge Phillipson has put herself forward, as have Housing Minister and Birkenhead MP Alison McGovern, Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker, Dame Emily Thornberry, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell.

In a statement, Ms McGovern said: “Our country faces a huge threat from the dark forces of right-wing populism.

“We will only defeat that threat by giving people real hope and pride in our diverse country.

“And by fighting for those things that unite, not divide, us all: the right to a home, a job, and to feel part of this country. I believe I can shape our story, communicating our values in a way that resonates across the Labour family and with the public.”

Candidates have until 5.00pm on Thursday to secure the support of 80 MPs in order to reach the next round.

Announcing her candidacy in a statement on Tuesday (September 9), Paula Barker said “we cannot fight Reform at their own game”.

She said: “I have decided to stand for Deputy Leader of the Labour Party. I have been humbled by the number of colleagues who have reached out to me over the last few days to offer their support.

“I also think it is wonderful so many talented women have put their name forward in this race, all who are clearly passionate about the future of the party, just as I am. One of the reasons I have taken the decision to run is that I am worried about the lack of geographical and political diversity at the top of our Party.

“We are a pluralist party at our heart, and we cannot keep moving away from that. Having spent almost 30 years in public service and 20 years representing my colleagues as a trade union official – I believe as a Party we have stepped too far away from traditional Labour principles.”

Ms Barker added that Labour will next year face “huge challenge from the populist right in the local elections as well as the Welsh and Scottish elections”. She continued: “We cannot fight Reform at their own game, nor should we want to.

“Instead, we need to go back to our true Labour values, which means fighting for our public services, putting workers back at the heart of our agenda, and fulfilling our promise to prioritise people over profit

“I want an open and progressive Labour Party with a bold vision for all our communities and nations – to achieve this we need a Deputy Leader who is happy to hold the Government to account constructively and one who is committed to an inclusive culture.”