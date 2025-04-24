Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Telegraph ranks these Liverpool National Trust sites among the top in the UK.

A Liverpool National Trust tour has been named among the best in the UK, according to the Telegraph.

The Beatles’ Childhood Homes features among the top National Trust sites in the North of England, and number one for Merseyside. The National Trust experience offers a bus tour and combined tour of Mendips and 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool, where John Lennon and Paul McCartney lived, respectively.

Mendips, Liverpool. | Guillaume Baviere CC BY 2.0

The Telegraph says: “Hard not to do this when visiting Liverpool; McCartney and Lennon lived within walking distance of each other, met at the local church fête and wrote songs in each other’s childhood homes. The tour includes both houses and a minibus, so is pricey, but it can pick up/drop off at another Trust property, fabulous, half-timbered Speke Hall.”

The tour is priced at £37 for non-National Trust members and can be booked online.