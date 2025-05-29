Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond delivered the update at a press conference this evening,

A man has been named and charged with multiple offences after dozens of people were hurt during Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on Monday (May 26). Shortly after 6.00pn, a Ford Galaxy ploughed into a crowd of excited fans, leaving 79 people injured and many taken to hospital.

A nine-year-old was the youngest person injured in the incident and the oldest victim was 78. All those injured are understood to be British.

Merseyside Police detained a man at the scene and swiftly revealed they had a arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area around two hours after the incident. The force later confirmed he was from West Derby.

Speaking at a press conference today (May 29), Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond confirmed that Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle has been charged with seven serious offences. He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 30).

Dozens were injured in the incident | AFP via Getty Images

Doyle, of Burghill Road,, has been charged with: two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond added: “The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence. This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure that every victim gets the justice they deserve.

“The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses.”

Addressing the press conference, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “As always, our thoughts remain with all of those injured and affected by this appalling incident, which took place during the Liverpool Football Club parade on Monday.”

She said that criminal proceedings are now active and the judicial process should be “allowed to continue without any speculation online or anywhere else that could impede the pursuit of justice for all those affected”.

ACC Sims continued: “This continues to be a large and complex investigation and detectives are reviewing a huge volume of CCTV and mobile phone footage submitted by the public and businesses, as well as footage from our own body worn cameras and dashcams.

We are extremely grateful for the ongoing cooperation of the public who have, and continue to, share their footage and witness accounts with detectives. Their input is vital to our ongoing enquiries.”