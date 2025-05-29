A fundraiser has been launched to help those affected by the incident during Liverpool FC’s victory parade on Monday.

A total of 79 people are believed to have been injured after a car ploughed into Liverpool fans on Water Street. Merseyside Police said a nine-year-old was the youngest person injured, and the oldest victim was 78.

Created by Adam Thompson, the photographer known for his Humans of Liverpool work, all donations will go to the victims of the incident through the Community Foundations for Merseyside (CFM), a trusted organisation helping local people in times of crisis.

In a statement on GoFundMe, Adam said; “Like everyone else, I was left shocked and heartbroken. This isn’t the kind of moment any of us ever expect. It’s shaken our city. But it’s also brought out something powerful: our need to stand together.”

Adam said CFM will work alongside Merseyside Police Family Liaison Officers and other emergency services to ensure support reaches those who need it most.

He continued: “In the first instance, funds will prioritise individuals directly impacted on May 26th—especially those who required hospital or medical treatment, physically or psychologically...

“Once immediate needs are met, the fund will also support community organisations in Liverpool working to rebuild and care for our collective wellbeing. This could include services offering emotional support, helping coordinate local response, or creating ways for our communities to come together.”

The photographer said “this is our chance to show those impacted that Liverpool, and the global community of LFC fans looks after their own” adding: “Together, we can remind each other what Liverpool is really about—coming together when it matters most.”