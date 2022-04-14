The Easter holidays are here and we all know what that means - there will be many changes to operating hours of many pharmacies and major stores across the whole of the UK.
So, what are the operating hours for pharmacies across Liverpool?
Here is a list of the most central stores and their operating hours across the Easter bank holiday.
When are the bank holidays?
This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April.
As usual the Easter weekend will have two bank holidays on each side. This year Good Friday falls on 15 April, and the Monday after Easter will be on 18 April.
What are the opening times for pharmacies on the bank holiday weekend?
Boots
Liverpool London Road
68-70 London Rd, Liverpool, Merseyside, L3 5NF
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 4pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Liverpool Lime Street Station
Lime St, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1JD
- Good Friday, 15 April - 6:30am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 6:30am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 6:30am - 6pm
Liverpool Clayton Square Shopping Centre
Clayton Square Shopping Ctr, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1QR
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8:15am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8:15am - 7pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 5pm
Liverpool Church Street
9-11 Church St, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1DA
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 7pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 11am - 5pm
Liverpool Castle Street
44 CASTLE STREET, Liverpool, Merseyside, L2 7LA
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Liverpool Boaler Street
206 Boaler St, Liverpool, Merseyside, L6 6AE
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Liverpool Edge Lane Retail Park
Unit 14 Montrose Way, Liverpool, Merseyside, L13 1FA
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 7pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 6pm
Birkenhead Grange Road
215 Grange Rd, Birkenhead, Merseyside, CH41 2PH
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8:30am - 5:30pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8:30am - 5:30pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 4pm
For more information on other Boots stores, you can use the Boots store locator to find out the opening times for the nearest pharmacy to you.
Lloyds
There are no official bank holiday opening hours on the Lloyds website, however, below you can find the stores most central to the Liverpool area.
Lloyds does warn that these may differ and that the opening hours will be updated throughout the weekend.
23-25 St Olswalds Street, Liverpool, UK, L13 5SA
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Victoria Health Centre, Rock Ferry, Bedford Road, UK, CH42 4QJ
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
112 East Prescot Road, Liverpool, Knotty Ash, UK, L14 5PT
- Good Friday, 15 April - 10am - 4pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 4pm
202 Cherry Lane, Liverpool, UK, L4 8SG
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Cavendish Drive, Liverpool, Walton, UK, L9 1NL
- Good Friday, 15 April - 10am - 4pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 4pm
Gresford Medical Centre, Liverpool, Huyton, UK, L14 0JE
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
290a Knowsley Road, Liverpool, Bootle, UK, L20 5DQ
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
225 Lower House Lane, Norris Green, Liverpool, UK, L11 2SF
- Good Friday, 15 April - Closed
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 12pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 2pm - 4pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
To keep up to date with the latest opening times you can visit the Lloyds Pharmacy store locator.