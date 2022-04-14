Stores across Liverpool will be operating on different opening hours due to the Easter bank holidays this weekend.

The Easter holidays are here and we all know what that means - there will be many changes to operating hours of many pharmacies and major stores across the whole of the UK.

So, what are the operating hours for pharmacies across Liverpool?

Here is a list of the most central stores and their operating hours across the Easter bank holiday.

When are the bank holidays?

This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April.

As usual the Easter weekend will have two bank holidays on each side. This year Good Friday falls on 15 April, and the Monday after Easter will be on 18 April.

What are the opening times for pharmacies on the bank holiday weekend?

Boots

Liverpool London Road

68-70 London Rd, Liverpool, Merseyside, L3 5NF

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 4pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Liverpool Lime Street Station

Lime St, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1JD

Good Friday, 15 April - 6:30am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 6:30am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 6:30am - 6pm

Liverpool Clayton Square Shopping Centre

Clayton Square Shopping Ctr, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1QR

Good Friday, 15 April - 8:15am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8:15am - 7pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 5pm

Liverpool Church Street

9-11 Church St, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 1DA

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 7pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 11am - 5pm

Liverpool Castle Street

44 CASTLE STREET, Liverpool, Merseyside, L2 7LA

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Liverpool Boaler Street

206 Boaler St, Liverpool, Merseyside, L6 6AE

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Liverpool Edge Lane Retail Park

Unit 14 Montrose Way, Liverpool, Merseyside, L13 1FA

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 7pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 6pm

Birkenhead Grange Road

215 Grange Rd, Birkenhead, Merseyside, CH41 2PH

Good Friday, 15 April - 8:30am - 5:30pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8:30am - 5:30pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 4pm

For more information on other Boots stores, you can use the Boots store locator to find out the opening times for the nearest pharmacy to you.

Lloyds

There are no official bank holiday opening hours on the Lloyds website, however, below you can find the stores most central to the Liverpool area.

Lloyds does warn that these may differ and that the opening hours will be updated throughout the weekend.

23-25 St Olswalds Street, Liverpool, UK, L13 5SA

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Victoria Health Centre, Rock Ferry, Bedford Road, UK, CH42 4QJ

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

112 East Prescot Road, Liverpool, Knotty Ash, UK, L14 5PT

Good Friday, 15 April - 10am - 4pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 4pm

202 Cherry Lane, Liverpool, UK, L4 8SG

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Cavendish Drive, Liverpool, Walton, UK, L9 1NL

Good Friday, 15 April - 10am - 4pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 4pm

Gresford Medical Centre, Liverpool, Huyton, UK, L14 0JE

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

290a Knowsley Road, Liverpool, Bootle, UK, L20 5DQ

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

225 Lower House Lane, Norris Green, Liverpool, UK, L11 2SF

Good Friday, 15 April - Closed

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 12pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 2pm - 4pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed