All Liverpool Riverside candidates for general election 2024 - who can I vote for in Anfield, Princes Park, Kirkdale & Everton?
Voters across Liverpool will head to the polling stations on Thursday (July 4) to participate in the highly anticipated UK General Election.
Registered electors will vote for one person who they think should represent their constituency as Member of Parliament (MP). The candidate who receives more votes than their competitors (not the majority of votes) will win the seat and become the constituency’s MP for the next five years. The political party with the most seats - a Commons Majority - will form the next government.
Liverpool has five parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of Parliament (MP). Depending on where you live in the city, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency. The city is split into the following five parliamentary constituencies: Liverpool Garston, Liverpool Riverside, Liverpool Walton, Liverpool Wavertree and Liverpool West Derby.
Liverpool Riverside covers the following wards: Anfield, Central, Everton, Kirkdale, Riverside and Princes Park. These wards stretch out to places such as Kensington and Fairfield, Festival Gardens and Tuebrook Breckside Park. Greenbank, Mossley Hill and St Michael’s wards are no longer part of Liverpool Riverside and are now under Liverpool Wavertree.
Labour’s Kim Johnson has been the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside since 2019 (prior to the dissolution of Parliament) but this year faces seven candidates for the seat. Below are all of the people you can vote for in Liverpool Wavertree and which party they represent.
The full list of candidates for Liverpool Riverside
- Conservative - Jane Austin
- Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - Roger Bannister
- Green - Chris Coughlan
- Reform UK - Gary Hincks
- Labour - Kim Johnson
- National Health Action Party - Stephen McNally
- Liberal Democrat - Rebecca Turner
- Liberal Party - Sean Weaver
