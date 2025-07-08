Merseyside Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired near Our Lady Immaculate Primary School in Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation following reports shots were fired near a Liverpool primary school.

The force were contacted at just before 11.15am after reports that a male wearing a balaclava and riding a Sur-ron electric bike had fired twice at a black Hackney cab on York Terrace in Everton, close to Our Lady Immaculate Primary School on Northumberland Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the school has been advised to “keep all children indoors” and there is currently no access to school. According to a message to parents, all children are said to be safe and well.

The taxi drove away in the direction of Netherfield Road North. The male on the bike is believed to have ridden off in the direction of Everton Valley. Merseyside Police say that, at this stage, they have not received any reports of anyone being injured or any damage caused.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Chief Inspector Andy Hughes said: “The investigation is in the early stages but this was clearly a reckless act in a residential area in broad daylight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Terrace, Everton. | Google

“At this stage we have not received any information to suggest anyone has been injured but urgent enquiries are being carried out to trace the taxi and identify the bike rider.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area of York Terrace or Northumberland Terrace at around 11am today who saw the bike or has any further information or dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.

“We know all too well that tragedies can occur when people choose to arm themselves with guns and it is vital that the public comes forward and tells us what they know so we can take immediate and positive action.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via their website or call 101 quoting log 295 of 8 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.