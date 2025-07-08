Unique opportunity for Everton supporters at Bramley-Moore Dock stadium

A cherished Everton event is coming to the club’s new stadium for the first time.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration is now open for supporters to take part in the first ‘Stadium Sleepout’ at the club’s state-of-the-art new home.

Taking place on October 10, the inaugural edition of the Everton in the Community’s staple fundraising event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium promises to be a landmark occasion, making it an opportunity not to be missed for hundreds of Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters will have the chance to soak up the spirit of the club’s stunning new waterfront stadium, spending the night sleeping out in the East Stand while experiencing a snapshot of the struggles that people battling homelessness face.

Everton (Hill Dickinson Stadium) - new stadium. | Getty Images

A key date in Everton in the Community’s fundraising calendar, the charity is encouraging supporters to raise vital awareness and funds for its ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ (HIWTHI) programme which supports local young adults on the cusp of homelessness.

Following on from last year’s final Goodison Sleepout, which raised a record-breaking £150,000 for HIWTHI, Everton in the Community is challenging supporters to raise a minimum fundraising target of £150 and it costs £30 to secure a spot.

Goodison Sleepout. | EITC

The Sleepout has become synonymous with Everton supporters since it was first hosted almost a decade ago. Former Under-23s Manager, David Unsworth, spearheaded the fundraising campaign in 2015 in a bid to launch a dedicated programme to support local young people at risk of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hunter, Everton in the Community’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re offering supporters the unique opportunity to take part in the first Stadium Sleepout at Hill Dickinson Stadium all whilst raising vital funds for such a worthy cause.

“It’s a night that any Evertonian wouldn’t want to miss, but it’s also a truly humbling experience that shines a spotlight on the struggles that those battling homelessness face.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have such loyal supporters who have raised a significant amount of money for HIWTHI over the years. We look forward to hosting them, and hopefully many new faces, at what will be a memorable evening at Everton’s new waterfront stadium.”

Supporters must be 18 years of age or over on the event date to take part and can sign up to the Stadium Sleepout here.