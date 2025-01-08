Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may look pretty but the snow has been causing major disruption in Liverpool and beyond.

Snowfall has led to major disruption around Merseyside this week, with a blanket of snow and ice causing schools to shut down, roads to close, travel chaos on the region’s public transport network, and bin collections to be suspended in places. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out how it's been affecting you.

One visitor to the city from the USA told LiverpoolWorld: "I'm from LA, so I'm loving it. Obviously we don't really get snow super close to Los Angeles. You have to drive at least over an hour, almost two hours to get to the snow, so I loved it. I went outside last night at like one in the morning to enjoy the snowfall while it was fresh."

One Liverpool native said: "So far, I've managed not to slip, so that's good. I love this weather, though. I love British weather, I love the fact it changes all the time. I'm more of a winter girl than I am a summer girl, so I love it."

A local man told us "The cold weather is alright for those of us who have homes who have things to go to. However there's a lot of people which we go around feeding - the homeless people - who have nowhere to go."

