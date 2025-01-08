Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh snow and ice warning has been issued for Liverpool and Merseyside as the Met Office urges the public to prepare for ‘dangerous driving conditions’ and quickly changing weather alerts.

The yellow weather warning is in force between 3.00am and 12.00pm on Thursday (January 9), and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton. A previous ice warning ended at 12.00pm on Wednesday (January 8).

According to the weather service, some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches may cause hazards on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and there may be some injuries from falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office added that ‘a few cm of fresh snow could affect some areas’ however this is likely to mainly affect places above about 100 metres. In Liverpool, new snow sticking looks unlikely with the odd snow and sleet shower forecast between 7.00am and 9.00am.

Several schools across Merseyside closed their doors on Tuesday (January 7) and Wednesday (January 8) due to heavy snowfall and dangerous icy stretches. Parts of the region, including Wirral, remain covered in thick, frozen snow which could lead to further closures as the week continues.