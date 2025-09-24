The restaurant required ‘urgent improvement’ at the time of the inspection.

A popular Liverpool restaurant has been hit with a zero star hygiene score after a recent inspection.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Los Amigos Steakhouse - at 552 Aigburth Road - was given the lowest possible rating after a visit from inspectors on August 26, 2025.

Some details of the inspection have been released and show that, at the time of the visit, ‘urgent improvement’ was necessary in all categories - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and management of food safety.

According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:

Hygienic food handling : Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene. Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

The reasons for the zero star score are not yet known, and LiverpoolWorld has submitted a Freedom of Information request to Liverpool City Council for further details from the inspection.