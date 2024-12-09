Merseyside impressed at the 2024 National GP Awards.

The National General Practice Awards are considered to be the most prestigious accolades for primary care professionals, celebrating the best of the best in health care. This year’s awards ceremony took place on Friday (December 6) and saw many local practices crowned winners.

Merseyside as an area had the most nominations and winners nationally, winning four awards out of nineteen. Brownlow Health in Liverpool was crowned Nursing Team of the Year, while its Liverpool Homeless Palliative Care Multidisciplinary Team was also awarded GP Practice Team of the Year.

South Sefton’s Primary Care Network - which includes the likes of Bootle Village Surgery, Park Street Surgery, Concept House and many more - bagged the PCN of the Year award, while Park Street Surgery in Bootle just missed out on a prize, making it into the final of GP Practice of the Year.

Merseyside National GP Awards 2024 winners

Nurse/Nursing Team of the Year: Brownlow Health Nursing Team, Liverpool.

Brownlow Health Nursing Team, Liverpool. GP Practice Team of the Year: Liverpool Homeless Palliative Care Multidisciplinary Team, Brownlow Health & Marie Curie, Liverpool.

Liverpool Homeless Palliative Care Multidisciplinary Team, Brownlow Health & Marie Curie, Liverpool. PCN (Primary Care Network) of the Year: South Sefton Primary Care Network, Merseyside.

South Sefton Primary Care Network, Merseyside. Clinical Improvement - Public Health & Prevention: Be Breast Savvy Liverpool - Anfield and Everton PCN Community Innovation Team, Health Equity Liverpool Project, Merseyside.