The leader of Liverpool City Council has spoke out against a planned ‘Mass Deportation’ march, scheduled to coincide with Slavery Remembrance Day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The march, organised by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), is set to take place from 1.00pm on Saturday (August 23), beginning at St George’s Hall in the city centre and finishing near Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Toxteth.

In a post on social media, UKIP said, “It's time to reclaim Liverpool from the far-left,” and urged local residents to “join our Mass-Deportations March [...] so we can take our country back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool City Council leader, Liam Robinson, said the timing and route of the rally raises “serious questions about intent and impact”.

In a statement shared on Friday (August 22), Cllr Robinson said: “Liverpool is a city built on diversity, resilience, and unity. We are proud of our long-standing reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place, home to communities from all walks of life who contribute to the rich cultural fabric that makes Liverpool so special.

St George’s Hall, Liverpool. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

“While we respect the democratic right of individuals and organisations to express their views peacefully, we must also acknowledge the deep discomfort and concern this particular march is causing across our communities.

“Let me be clear: hate speech, racism, and bigotry have no place in Liverpool. We will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the safety, dignity, or cohesion of our communities. The City Council stands firmly against any action that seeks to divide or incite fear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the council are “especially concerned” that the march is due to conclude outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a place where vulnerable women and children receive care and support.

Far-right and counter protests in Manchester. | National World

He continued: “The hospital is in close proximity to the African Caribbean Centre, which will be hosting a significant community celebration. The potential for disruption, distress, and intimidation in these spaces is unacceptable.”

Cllr Robinson added that only the Home Office has the power to prevent such marches from taking place, and that the responsibility for managing and policing these events is led by Merseyside Police, who are “taking steps to ensure public safety”.

The Liverpool Council leader ended the statement by noting: “We will always stand in solidarity with those who choose to oppose hate through lawful and peaceful counter-demonstration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with our partners, including Merseyside Police and community organisations, to ensure that Liverpool remains a city of hope, not hate.”

In response to UKIP’s planned march, Stand Up To Racism campaigners are planning to meet at St George’s Hall from 12pm. Sharing the information on social media, a spokesperson for the group asked people to join to “oppose fascist UKIP”.

Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, shared support for Stand Up To Racism, commenting: “It is vital we, as a city, say no to fascists on our streets, as we have done so many times before. This is not Liverpool: so please do come to St George's Hall this Saturday, 23rd, at 12.00 noon and send a clear message of hope, solidarity, and anti-racism.”