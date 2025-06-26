Lush Liverpool has special Holly Johnson makeover for Pride month

Lush Liverpool has had a Holly Johnson special transformation.

The largest Lush store in the world, the shop on Church Street dons the words “make love your goal” alongside photos of Frankie Goes to Hollywood icon, Holly Johnson.

The collaboration with National Museums Liverpool celebrates 40 Years of Welcome to the Pleasuredome as well as Pride Month and the Museum of Liverpool’s The Holly Johnson Story exhibition.

The Holly Johnson Story runs until July 27 and charts Holly's early personal life and career, from a young musician to an internationally renowned popstar, living in the public eye.

In the 1980s, Britain was changing. Social and political unrest led the way for a cultural revolution set against a backdrop of synth-pop music and experimental sounds. The '80s was a time of innovation and rebellion, punks, and new wave bands, and at the forefront stood Holly Johnson.

Lush Liverpool Holly Johnson display. | National Museums Liverpool

The exhibition delves into his early personal life and career, from a young musician to an internationally renowned, openly gay star living in the public eye. Dealing with the price of fame, coping with an HIV+ diagnosis and unwanted negative press, whilst going it alone as a monumental LGBTQ+ icon.

Through polarising emotions of glamour and sexual liberation, alongside fear, loss and stigma, The Holly Johnson Story tells the stories of people who experienced the gay scene in the 1980s and the devastating impact and legacy of HIV.

Sharing photos of the amazing Lush window on Facebook, National Museums Liverpool said: “From signed Holly Johnson posters and leaflets, to 'Make Love Your Goal' sexual health packs that raise awareness around the importance of HIV testing, challenging stigma, and supporting those living with HIV in Merseyside (plus a few exciting 'coming soon' products) this is just the beginning of a fantastic partnership!”