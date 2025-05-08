M53 southbound closure expected for 'several more hours' after major crash

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The M53 southbound carriageway in Merseyside remains closed for several hours due to a serious collision.

The M53's southbound carriageway in Merseyside will remain closed for “several more hours” following a “serious collision” this morning.

At around 8.15am, it was reported that a white Peugeot van had been in collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the junction 6 Eastham Interchange exit of the M53.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash prompted a full emergency response from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, National Highways and the North West Ambulance Service, and the southbound carriage remains closed between junction 4 at Clatterbridge and junction 7 at Overpool near Ellesmere Port.

Sharing an update on X just before 3.30pm, National Highways North West said: “Reminder. M53 southbound between J4 Clatterbridge and J7 Overpool near Ellesmere Port. ROAD CLOSED. Due to investigation work after a serious collision. Road expected to remain closed for several more hours.”

M53.M53.
M53. | David Dixon

According to the National Highways website, Merseyside Police remain on scene and are conducting a full collision investigation.

A diversion route is in place. It is as follows:

  • Leave the M53 at J4
  • At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B5151 Mount Road southbound
  • At the junction with the B5133 turn left
  • Follow the B5133 Neston Read eastbound
  • At the junction with the A41 turn right
  • Follow the A41 New Chester Road southbound to the next junction with the A550
  • At the junction with the A550 turn right
  • Follow the A550 Welsh Road southbound
  • At the Two Mills junction with the A540 turn left
  • Follow the A540 Parkgate Road southbound
  • At the Parkgate junction with the A5117 turn left
  • Follow the A5117 eastbound past Cheshire Oaks
  • At the A5117/M53 J10 roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M53
Related topics:Merseyside PoliceEmergency responseInvestigation workNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice