M53 southbound closure expected for 'several more hours' after major crash

The M53 southbound carriageway in Merseyside remains closed for several hours due to a serious collision.

The M53's southbound carriageway in Merseyside will remain closed for “several more hours” following a “serious collision” this morning.

At around 8.15am, it was reported that a white Peugeot van had been in collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the junction 6 Eastham Interchange exit of the M53.

The crash prompted a full emergency response from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, National Highways and the North West Ambulance Service, and the southbound carriage remains closed between junction 4 at Clatterbridge and junction 7 at Overpool near Ellesmere Port.

Sharing an update on X just before 3.30pm, National Highways North West said: “Reminder. M53 southbound between J4 Clatterbridge and J7 Overpool near Ellesmere Port. ROAD CLOSED. Due to investigation work after a serious collision. Road expected to remain closed for several more hours.”

According to the National Highways website, Merseyside Police remain on scene and are conducting a full collision investigation.

A diversion route is in place. It is as follows:

Leave the M53 at J4

At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B5151 Mount Road southbound

At the junction with the B5133 turn left

Follow the B5133 Neston Read eastbound

At the junction with the A41 turn right

Follow the A41 New Chester Road southbound to the next junction with the A550

At the junction with the A550 turn right

Follow the A550 Welsh Road southbound

At the Two Mills junction with the A540 turn left

Follow the A540 Parkgate Road southbound

At the Parkgate junction with the A5117 turn left

Follow the A5117 eastbound past Cheshire Oaks

At the A5117/M53 J10 roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M53