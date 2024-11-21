Magical free four-day Christmas festival to take over Wirral town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A magical Christmas festival will take over a Wirral town this winter.

From November 28, through to December 1, Liscard town centre will come alive with music, dance, light and art displays, market stalls, a fairground and incredible attractions such as installations from Liverpool’s Taylor Town exhibition.

The free, four-day event will kick off at 10.00am on Thursday with dance schools and drummers performing inside the Cherry Tree Centre, alongside a ‘sound and vision’ light display, with projections outside McDonald’s, as well as murals and art exhibitions. Thursday will also see a big Christmas light switch on hosted by Liverpool’s very own Great British Bake Off star, Lizzy Acker.

The giant lips, sofa and piano installation’s from Taylor Town will be available throughout the festival, providing selfie opportunities, as well as a giant Christmas sleigh. Festive food, market stalls and a fairground will be located in the Cherry Tree car park, and Friday will see numerous live musical performances on Liscard Way.

On Saturday, little ones can expect a visit from Bluey and the Christmas elves, mascots and baby dinosaurs who will be greeting and entertaining the crowds outside McDonald’s. A Taylor Swift tribute will perform in the mini Taylor Town exhibition and there will be an indoor market inside the Cherry Tree Centre. Sunday will see a singing choir, interactive dance events, dance and kung-fu demonstrations, Santa’s Silly Bingo and various other activities.

The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as the lead authority.

