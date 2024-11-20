Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The centrepiece of Liverpool city centre’s festive displays is the traditional Christmas tree on Church Street.

The impressive 50ft tree appeared on the popular shopping street earlier this week, and its twinkling lights will once again be switched on by Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp.

Decorated with 14,000 LED lights, large crowds are expected to gather to see the huge tree illuminated, with Liverpool Council confirming that the official switch-on event will take place from 4.45pm on Thursday, November 21.

Elsewhere in Liverpool city centre, you can find a giant bauble archway standing proudly on Paradise Street, a 25-metre Christmas tree, children’s rides and food stalls in Chavasse Park, and the return of the popular Bar Hütte.

The iconic angel wings can be found on Manesty’s Lane and Peter’s Lane has had a festive makeover too, with baubles, twinkling lights and a stunning gold reindeer opposite Hotel Chocolat.

Liverpool Christmas Markets have also returned to William Brown Street, St George’s Plateau and St John’s Gardens, and will run until Christmas Eve (Tuesday, November 24).

