Man arrested after shots fired near Everton primary school

A man has been arrested after shots were fired towards a taxi in Everton on Tuesday (July 8).

At around 11.15am, it was reported that a male wearing a balaclava and riding a Sur-ron electric bike had fired twice at a black Hackney cab on York Terrace, close to Our Lady Immaculate Primary School on Northumberland Terrace.

The taxi drove away in the direction of Netherfield Road North. The male on the bike is believed to have ridden off in the direction of Everton Valley. Merseyside Police have not received any reports of anyone being injured.

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector John Mullen from Merseyside Police’s Firearms Investigation Team said: “Our investigation is progressing and as part of initial inquiries we have arrested a man in connection with the incident and he will now be questioned.

“Thankfully, we have still not received any reports of anyone being injured, but our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I recognise that this has caused a lot of concern for the community, particularly because it happened within the vicinity of a primary school.

“We will have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents, parents, children and staff who have been affected by this incident and I want to reassure them that we are taking this extremely seriously.

“Officers also remain in the area to carry out house-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries as we continue to build a picture of exactly what happened.“

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via their website or call 101 quoting log 295 of 8 July.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.