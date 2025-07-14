A child has tragically died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool after contracting measles, amidst rising cases.

The tragic news comes just days after the hospital in Liverpool, along with other public health officials, released an open letter, revealing “several children” were “seriously unwell” with the virus and receiving treatment.

The identity of the child has not been disclosed but it is believed that they were unwell with measles, and had other health issues.

Seventeen children have been treated at Alder Hey for measles since June this year, and the child is believed to be the second in England to die in the past five years after contracting measles.

A child has died of measles at Alder Hey Children's Hospital. | Getty Images

An Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “To respect patient confidentiality, we can’t comment on individual cases. We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles.

"Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death. The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing (we have treated 17 since June).

"We treat children with a range of conditions and illnesses in our hospital, including those with compromised immunity due to other health issues, making them more susceptible to infections, including measles.

"We can prevent people, including children, from contracting measles through vaccination. Please protect yourself and vulnerable children and young people by ensuring you are fully vaccinated."

Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool. | Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Measles symptoms

According to the NHS, measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.

The first symptoms of measles include:

a high temperature

a runny or blocked nose

sneezing

a cough

red, sore, watery eyes

The NHS says measles usually starts to get better in about a week but can lead to serious problems if it spreads to other parts of the body, such as the lungs or brain. Further information is available here.

Measles advice

According to the NHS, MMR vaccination is the safest and best defence against measles.

An open letter from Merseyside health officials stated: “The vaccine has been available for many years and is proven to be safe. Two doses of the MMR vaccine will give lifelong protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

Measles is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications or in some cases death. | SCHNEYDER MENDOZA/AFP via Getty Images

“The vaccination is free and easily available from your GP at any age. For children, the first dose of the vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, and the second at around three years and four months.

“Studies have shown there is no link between receiving the vaccine and developing autism spectrum disorders.”