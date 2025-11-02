Knowsley - Google Earth. | Google Earth.

All five Merseyside boroughs are among the top 50 most deprived in the country.

One part of Merseyside is among England’s top ten most deprived, according to the latest official data released by the Ministry of Housing,Communities & Local Government.

The English Indices of Deprivation (IoD25) measure relative levels of deprivation in 33,755 small areas or neighbourhoods, called Lower-layer Super Output Areas (LSOAs), across the country. This data is then used to rank Local Authority Districts (LAD), based on the percentage of its neighbourhoods classed as highly deprived.

The latest release was published on October 30, 2025 - the first time since 2019 - and all five Merseyside LADs are among the top 50 most deprived in the country.

The IoD25 uses LSOAs rom the 2021 Census to measure deprivation at a small area or neighbourhood level. Seven indicators of deprivation are analysed to create an overall Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD). They are: Income, employment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and services, and living environment.

Knowsley - Google Earth. | Google Earth.

In the new release, Knowsley ranked as the seventh most deprived out of 296 Local Authority Districts in England, with 40% of its neighbourhoods classed as highly deprived - versus the overall national figure of 10%.

Liverpool placed at number 12, with 37% of its neighbourhoods classed as highly deprived, dropping out of the top ten despite placing second in the 2019 Indices of Deprivation report.

Of the most deprived 10% of neighbourhoods in England (3,375), 226 ranked as highly deprived on six or more domains of deprivation - with 20 of these being located in Liverpool.

LSOA Wirral 011C comes under the LSOA name of Bidston Hill, and covers part of the North Birkenhead including Laird Street. This area is one of just three that has ranked within the most deprived 100 areas on all six iterations of the Indices of Multiple Deprivation from 2004 to 2025.

Wirral as a whole was the 28th most deprived out of England’s LADs, while St Helens was 29th. Sefton placed at number 44.