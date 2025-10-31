A charming Liverpool suburb is recognised as one of the UK's happiest places to live in 2025.

One part of Liverpool has been named among the UK’s top 75 ‘happiest’ places to live in a new survey.

Furniturebox surveyed 5,000 people by setting up panels across the UK to find the happiest location for each county and big city.

The locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, the provision of good state schools, the provision of affordable housing, and access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Allerton, Liverpool. | Alan Fairweather via Wikimedia CC

The beautiful suburb of Allerton was the only Merseyside location to make this year’s happiest places to live guide, placing at number 49 in the UK rankings.

The popular south Liverpool location also made the cut last year, alongside the likes of Mossley Hill and Aigburth.

Home to the stunning Calderstones Park, ample excellent schools, good public transport links, historic buildings and beautiful green spaces, Allerton is a sought-after location for families - though it’s house prices are high compared to other parts of the city.

Nearby, Woolton was named Liverpool’s ‘best’ place to live by the Sunday Times earlier this year.