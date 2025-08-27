Merseyside Police release CCTV image after man raped in Liverpool city centre

Merseyside Police release CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in enquiries following a reported rape in Liverpool city centre.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a rape in Liverpool city centre.

Officers received a report just before 5.00am on Friday, July 25 that a man in his 20s was raped by a man on Temple Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted and detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation. The force said the victim continues to receive the support of specialist officers.

Detective Constable Alexa Collins said “We take reports of sexual offences very seriously and we are very keen to speak with the person featured in the images to help with our enquiries.

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a rape in Liverpool city centre | Merseyside Police

“This was an extremely traumatic experience for the victim and we are working hard to ensure the person responsible is identified.

“We hope this man can come forward to assist with our enquiries or that others may recognise him and provide this information to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also encourage people to come forward if you know anything about the incident which will help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via their website or call 101 quoting with reference 25000611851.

Anyone with information or wants to report a sexual offence is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers, or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.