A familiar high street retailer is selling off a significant chunk of its UK stores - and Merseyside is impacted.

WHSmith has agreed to sell its high street stores to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in a £76m deal. Modella Capital will take ownership of approximately 480 stores and 5,000 employees, with the shops to be rebranded as TGJones.

The deal will see the the WHSmith name disappear from high streets across Britain, though the company’s travel outlets, including those in airports, hospitals and train stations, are excluded from the sale.

Group chief executive Carl Cowling said: “As we continue to deliver on our strategic ambition to become the leading global travel retailer, this is a pivotal moment for WHSmith as we become a business exclusively focused on travel.

“As our travel business has grown, our UK high street business has become a much smaller part of the WHSmith Group. High Street is a good business; it is profitable and cash generative with an experienced and high-performing management team.

“However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the high street business forward and for the WHSmith leadership team to focus exclusively on our travel business. I wish the High Street team every success.”

Merseyside WHSmith stores expected to disappear

Allerton Road, Liverpool

Chapel Street, Southport

Liverpool ONE, South John Street, Liverpool

New Mersey Retail Park, Speke Road, Liverpool

Telegraph Road, Heswall