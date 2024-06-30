Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A must-visit for Halloween costumes, the Bold Street shop is often seen with huge queues outside throughout October.

A national fancy dress brand with a popular store on Liverpool’s Bold Street has been sold after falling into administration.

R.H. Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) Limited, which trades as Smiffy’s, appointed Jane Steer and Sarah O'Toole of PwC as joint administrators after its finances were ‘significantly impacted’ following the Covid-19 pandemic. It comes after the company filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators in May.

In an official statement at the time, Smiffys said: “Following four extremely challenging years as a result of the pandemic, the subsequent supply chain crisis, and the ongoing inflationary burden on both businesses and consumers, Smiffys was required to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

“Smiffys will continue to trade and fulfil orders as normal during this time, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our talented Smiffys team and loyal customers for their ongoing support.”

Founded in 1894, Smiffy’s ships thousands of fancy dress products to thousands of stockists around the world and has its own stores on UK high streets such as Liverpool and Leeds. A must-visit for Halloween costumes, the Bold Street shop is often seen with huge queues outside throughout October.

As reported by our sister site, the Yorkshire Evening Post, PwC has now confirmed that joint administrators have ‘completed a sale of the business and assets’ of the firm to Ad Populum LLC.

