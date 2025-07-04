In response to the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, Liverpool FC has closed its museum and cancelled stadium tours.

The Spanish Civil Guard said the 28-year-old was found dead alongside his brother, after their car went off a road in the province of Zomora and caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 3). His brother André Silva, who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, was just 25.

Liverpool fans, former players - including former captain Jordan Henderson - and local residents have flocked to Anfield to pay their respects to Jota and his brother, with the home of the Reds covered in a sea of heartfelt tributes.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looks on at tributes laid at Anfield in memory of former player Diogo Jota, who has died at the age of 28. The Portugal forward died along with his younger brother Andre Silva in the accident in Zamora on Thursday morning. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire).

Well-wishers leave flowers at a memorial set up close to Anfield football ground for their Portuguese forward Diogo Jota in Liverpool, north-west England July 3, 2025. Liverpool striker Diogo Jota died along with his brother early July 3, 2025 in a road accident in northwest Spain | AFP via Getty Images

The flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-mast in their honour and Liverpool FC confirmed in a statement that “all club stores, museums and tours have been closed” until Monday (July 7).

A spokesperson for the club added: “Staff have been offered wellbeing support, should they need it.”

Supporters can leave messages in physical and digital books of condolence opened by Liverpool FC. A physical book has been placed in the Anfield Road Stand reception area of Anfield for a limited time and is accessible at the following times: Friday, July 4 (9am-9pm), Saturday, July 5 (9am-9pm) and Sunday, July 6 (9am-5pm).

Jota and Silva’s funeral will be held on Saturday at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar at 10.00am on Saturday (July 5).