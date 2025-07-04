Diogo Jota: Liverpool FC museum closed and Anfield tours cancelled as city mourns tragic loss
Liverpool Football Club has closed its museums following the tragic passing on Diogo Jota.
The Spanish Civil Guard said the 28-year-old was found dead alongside his brother, after their car went off a road in the province of Zomora and caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 3). His brother André Silva, who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, was just 25.
Liverpool fans, former players - including former captain Jordan Henderson - and local residents have flocked to Anfield to pay their respects to Jota and his brother, with the home of the Reds covered in a sea of heartfelt tributes.
The flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-mast in their honour and Liverpool FC confirmed in a statement that “all club stores, museums and tours have been closed” until Monday (July 7).
A spokesperson for the club added: “Staff have been offered wellbeing support, should they need it.”
Supporters can leave messages in physical and digital books of condolence opened by Liverpool FC. A physical book has been placed in the Anfield Road Stand reception area of Anfield for a limited time and is accessible at the following times: Friday, July 4 (9am-9pm), Saturday, July 5 (9am-9pm) and Sunday, July 6 (9am-5pm).
Jota and Silva’s funeral will be held on Saturday at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar at 10.00am on Saturday (July 5).
