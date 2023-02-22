These local schools have impressed Osted and been ranked as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Merseyside has a range of excellent secondary schools, which have received ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Ofsted ratings, and Liverpool is no exception.
Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of Liverpool secondary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to February 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note academy status, independent and special schools are not included.
1. Liverpool secondary schools ratings
2. The Belvedere Academy - Outstanding
Published in January 2015, the Ofsted report for The Belvedere Academy states: “Students’ achievement is outstanding. Students make rapid progress in a wide range of subjects. Teaching is of a high quality. Teachers have high expectations of all students. Students regularly enter into a detailed dialogue with their teachers about how to improve their work, are challenged further, and make rapid and sustained progress as a result."
3. St Julie’s Catholic High School - Good
Published in May 2018, the Ofsted report for St Julie’s Catholic High School states: “Social justice is the principle that has guided this school’s rapid improvement over the past two years. Governors and the headteacher accepted that some aspects of education being provided for pupils were not good enough and set about to improve these quickly. Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is at the heart of all the school’s work. Now, pupils are being well educated and their personal development is of the highest quality.”
4. King’s Leadership Academy - Good
Published in May 2018, the Ofsted report for King’s Leadership Academy (Liverpool) reads: “The principal, alongside other senior leaders, the governors and the trust have brought about rapid improvements to the quality of education that the school provides. The school’s aspirational mission, ‘to develop character alongside academic qualities’, permeates life at this school."