3 . St Julie’s Catholic High School - Good

Published in May 2018, the Ofsted report for St Julie’s Catholic High School states: “Social justice is the principle that has guided this school’s rapid improvement over the past two years. Governors and the headteacher accepted that some aspects of education being provided for pupils were not good enough and set about to improve these quickly. Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is at the heart of all the school’s work. Now, pupils are being well educated and their personal development is of the highest quality.”