The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead.

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died from gunshot wounds in Old Swan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called out Leinster Road at around 12.40am and found the woman seriously injured in the back garden of a house.

A general view of Leinster Road, Old Swan. Image: Google

She was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead. Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the woman and inform her next of kin.

Police are keen to track down a the occupants of vehicle seen driving erratically in the area around Prescot Road.

An murder investigation is underway and house to house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life today and I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”

How to contact police