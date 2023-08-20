One year one from the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her Liverpool home, we look back at her tragic death and the impact it had on family, community and the city.

Exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice, another innocent child’s life was lost to gun crime on the streets of Liverpool.

On Monday, 22nd August 2022, Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot. She was killed after the intended victim of the shooting, Joseph Nee, a man with no connection to her, ran into her home on Kingsheath Avenue just after 10 PM.

Thomas Cashman held his gun through the front door and fired a shot which fatally wounded Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl. After firing two further shots, Cashman fled the scene.

Thomas Cashman, centre, shot Olivia Pratt-Korbel dead. Credit: PA

The tragic murder of Olivia sent shockwaves not just through Merseyside but across the country and beyond. Merseyside Police vowed no stone would go unturned in the pursuit of bringing her killer to justice.

The 2007 murder of Rhys should have been the line in the sand for gun crime in our city. But another child’s life was so callously cut short in a senseless act of violence.

“Liv was a unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer,” the family of Oliva said in a statement. “Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl, she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19. We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”