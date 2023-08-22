One year on from the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her Liverpool home, we look back at her tragic death and the impact it had on family, community and the city.

Thomas Cashman took two loaded guns onto the streets of Liverpool to shoot a man but instead fatally shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her home.

34-year-old Cashman, from West Derby, set out to kill Joseph Nee on 22 August 2022, armed with two guns. He lay in wait for his target, who he chased down Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot.

CCTV evidence presented at the trial recorded three loud bangs and showed how Joseph Nee, struck in the midriff, fell to the ground. He was able to get away from his attacker due to one of the guns malfunctioning. He then ran to a nearby unconnected house for safety. This was the home of Cheryl Korbel and her family.

Cashman did not give up and pursued Nee to the address. He fired again as Ms Korbel tried to block his entry to the house. The bullet hit Ms Korbel in the hand, then hit and killed her daughter Olivia who was standing behind her.

As Olivia lay there dying, Nee left the property and was collected by his friends, who took him to hospital in a black Audi.

Olivia was rushed to nearby Alder Hey Children's Hospital by two police officers who arrived on the scene a short time later, but sadly despite best efforts, she had been fatally wounded.

After the shooting, Cashman fled to the house of a woman he'd had a relationship with and changed his clothes. This woman would subsequently become a key witness for the prosecution.

The tragic murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, sent shockwaves not just through Merseyside, but across the country and beyond

Whilst Merseyside Police continued to appeal for information from the public, independent charity Crimestoppers supported the investigation by offering a record-high reward of £200,000 for anonymous information that led to the conviction of the person responsible for Olivia's murder.

Thomas Cashman was arrested on 29 September 2022 and was charged with Olivia's murder. He was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding of Cheryl Korbel with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, namely a 9mm calibre self-loading pistol and a 0.3 calibre revolver.