Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder documentary - Part 3: Still “numb”

One year one from the murder, we look back at her tragic death and the impact it had on family, community and the city.

One year on from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder, her mum spoke about the death of her nine-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed in her Liverpool home.

Cheryl Korbel said she was still ‘numb’ from her death and that the night of the killing still feels ‘like it was yesterday’.

Thomas Cashman was jailed for life for the murder Olivia, following an 18-day trial at Manchester Crown Court. He was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, the wounding of Olivia’s mum Cheryl and two firearms offences.