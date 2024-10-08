The reason Paddington Bear has been spotted in Liverpool One
A statue of the iconic character - complete with red hat, blue duffle coat and emergency marmalade sandwich - was unveiled on Monday in Liverpool One to celebrate the upcoming release of his new movie. Unveiled on the bench next to Caffe Nero, on Peter’s Lane, he was immediately embraced by the local community.
The statue is part of the Paddington Visits trail of sculpture popping up across the UK and Ireland to celebrate the forthcoming release of Paddington in Peru; arriving in cinemas on November 8.
Richard Kemp, The Lord Mayor of Liverpool, was on hand to unveil the world-famous bear alongside children from the Pagoda Nursery.
Donna Howitt from Liverpool ONE told LiverpoolWorld: "We've got a very special guest, and that is Paddington, who has taken up residence here in Liverpool ONE. Paddington is one of 23 bears that are being unveiled. This is one of the first that's being unveiled in the country for people to enjoy meeting and greeting, maybe sitting alongside and enjoying a marmalade sandwich."
Fans, friends, and family can step into Mr. Gruber's shoes, sit with the bear for a spot of tea, a sandwich or two, or even write a postcard to Aunt Lucy!
For 65 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted readers all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. Since then, Paddington's adventures have been adapted several times for television and at the end of 2014, Paddington made his debut on the big screen, with a further film following in 2017.
The kindness and humour in the stories appeal to children and adults alike, ensuring Paddington's enduring popularity from one generation to the next.
Donna added: "Paddington has hopefully found his new forever home. It's great that he's here, and whether young or old, I think Paddington just transcend generations."
