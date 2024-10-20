Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New data from YouGov has revealed the most popular and famous cities in the UK and Liverpool makes the top ten on both lists.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our city features particularly high on the famous list. Being home to two Premier League football clubs, the birthplace of the Beatles and a UNESCO City Of Music certainly helps in that regard.

YouGov’s fame score is defined by the percentage of people who have heard of a city, according to the 2024 research. Liverpool came in fourth, with a ranking of 98%, just behind London, Oxford and Edinburgh. But it does beg the question: where on earth have the 2% of people who have never heard of Liverpool been hiding?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s 15 most famous cities

London - 99% Oxford - 99% Edinburgh -99% Liverpool -98% Belfast - 98% Glasgow - 98% Birmingham - 98% Leicester - 98% Newcastle upon Tyne- 98% Cardiff - 98% Leeds - 98% Cambridge - 98% Portsmouth - 98% Manchester - 98% Nottingham - 97%

Liverpool, Liver Building. Image: Into The Light - stock.adobe.com | Into The Light - stock.adobe.com

Liverpool also ranked in the top 10 for the most popular cities. Popularity is the percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a city, according to the YouGov study. The city came in a credible seventh. Nearby Manchester ranked just above in sixth.

Again, it’s no real surprise that Liverpool polled highly as it was also recently named in the World’s Best Cities Report 2024, ahead of the likes of Mexico City, Lyon and New Orleans.

The report by Resonance is widely considered to be the world’s most extensive annual city ranking. The report stated: “Liverpool’s place as an integral urban centre in world history is difficult to comprehend without visiting it yourself. Fortunately, Liverpool documents it all masterfully - and honestly.”

The city was also named among the top ten best cities in the world for 2024 by TimeOut - beating Rome and Tokyo. Their description reads: "There's more to Liverpool than Beatles tours and football matches. In fact, it's one of the best places in the world to go for a guaranteed-good-time. The true city that never sleeps, spots such as 24 Kitchen Street, home to some of the city's best DJs, or dive bars like Salt Dog Slims provide ample opportunities for late nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the city looks just as good in daylight, with a smiling face on every corner, and plenty of up-and-coming talent to champion, whether you're sampling small plates at Michelin-mentioned Belzan or checking out the work of local artists at FACT Picturehouse."

The top 15 most popular UK cities, by YouGov

Edinburgh - 78% York - 76% London - 66% Oxford - 63% Cambridge - 62% Newcastle upon Tyne - 60% Brighton - 59% Manchester - 56% Liverpool - 53% Plymouth - 53% Portsmouth - 52% Glasgow - 52% Bristol - 51% Exeter - 50% Durham - 50%