Liverpool one of most famous & popular cities in UK according to YouGov poll - full top 15 rankings
Our city features particularly high on the famous list. Being home to two Premier League football clubs, the birthplace of the Beatles and a UNESCO City Of Music certainly helps in that regard.
YouGov’s fame score is defined by the percentage of people who have heard of a city, according to the 2024 research. Liverpool came in fourth, with a ranking of 98%, just behind London, Oxford and Edinburgh. But it does beg the question: where on earth have the 2% of people who have never heard of Liverpool been hiding?
The UK’s 15 most famous cities
- London - 99%
- Oxford - 99%
- Edinburgh -99%
- Liverpool -98%
- Belfast - 98%
- Glasgow - 98%
- Birmingham - 98%
- Leicester - 98%
- Newcastle upon Tyne- 98%
- Cardiff - 98%
- Leeds - 98%
- Cambridge - 98%
- Portsmouth - 98%
- Manchester - 98%
- Nottingham - 97%
Liverpool also ranked in the top 10 for the most popular cities. Popularity is the percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a city, according to the YouGov study. The city came in a credible seventh. Nearby Manchester ranked just above in sixth.
Again, it’s no real surprise that Liverpool polled highly as it was also recently named in the World’s Best Cities Report 2024, ahead of the likes of Mexico City, Lyon and New Orleans.
The report by Resonance is widely considered to be the world’s most extensive annual city ranking. The report stated: “Liverpool’s place as an integral urban centre in world history is difficult to comprehend without visiting it yourself. Fortunately, Liverpool documents it all masterfully - and honestly.”
The city was also named among the top ten best cities in the world for 2024 by TimeOut - beating Rome and Tokyo. Their description reads: "There's more to Liverpool than Beatles tours and football matches. In fact, it's one of the best places in the world to go for a guaranteed-good-time. The true city that never sleeps, spots such as 24 Kitchen Street, home to some of the city's best DJs, or dive bars like Salt Dog Slims provide ample opportunities for late nights.
“But the city looks just as good in daylight, with a smiling face on every corner, and plenty of up-and-coming talent to champion, whether you're sampling small plates at Michelin-mentioned Belzan or checking out the work of local artists at FACT Picturehouse."
The top 15 most popular UK cities, by YouGov
- Edinburgh - 78%
- York - 76%
- London - 66%
- Oxford - 63%
- Cambridge - 62%
- Newcastle upon Tyne - 60%
- Brighton - 59%
- Manchester - 56%
- Liverpool - 53%
- Plymouth - 53%
- Portsmouth - 52%
- Glasgow - 52%
- Bristol - 51%
- Exeter - 50%
- Durham - 50%
