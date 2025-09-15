A major development has taken an “important” step forward within the “landmark” Wirral Waters regeneration project.

Peel Waters has submitted a trio of planning applications to Wirral Council for the next phase of development at Mea Park West.

The applications set out proposals for the enabling infrastructure across four plots, involving site remediation, three new access roads, an energy sub-station and Sustainable Urban Drainage systems (SuDS).

Extensive landscaping plans include the expansion of the Greenway active travel corridor. The applications also incorporate proposals for a speculatively built 45,000 sq ft manufacturing and logistics unit on one of the plots, with investment totalling £16m.

Located on the corner of Wallasey Bridge Road and Beaufort Road, Mea Park West is a largely vacant brownfield dockside site, part of Peel Waters’ vision to transform the area into a hub for advanced manufacturing, logistics and innovation.

Mea Park West Drone August 2025. | Peel Waters

In total, the four plots at Mea Park West will ultimately deliver 171,400 sq ft of new employment space, alongside the conversion of the 42,000 sq ft Mobil building into an upgraded Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) Factory.

Peel Waters says this facility will act as “an industry-led centre for manufacturing, prototyping, training and digital design, supporting new housing delivery both at Wirral Waters and across the wider region”.

The site lies within the Wirral Waters Freeport Tax Site, part of the Liverpool City Region Freeport, offering a package of tax and customs reliefs designed to accelerate regeneration, attract inward investment and create jobs.

With immediate access to the M53 motorway and just a short walk from Birkenhead North train station, the location also benefits from the recently completed Greenway cycling and walking route, providing sustainable and accessible transport options.

Mea Park West Illustration August 2025. | Peel Waters

Interest has already been secured from a range of occupiers, including both local expanding businesses and inward investors, underlining the site’s potential to become a new centre of employment and innovation.

When live, the development is expected to create over 200 new jobs, boost local supply chains, and accelerate the regeneration of the surrounding area.

Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development at Wirral Waters, said: "This planning application represents an important step forward in the delivery of Mea Park West – a key employment hub within Wirral Waters

“By creating the infrastructure and high-quality space for a wide range of modern manufacturing and logistics businesses, we can attract new investment, support local supply chains, and deliver hundreds of new jobs for the immediate area. It’s another strong signal that Wirral Waters is gathering real momentum.”