Abbey Clancy has shared her love for her husband Peter Crouch’s physique.

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy has likened her former footballer husband, Peter Crouch, to a giraffe when he’s naked.

The model and TV personality, 37, from Liverpool, and former England striker, 42, were reminiscing over a trip to the safari during their podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The pair told how the giraffes had a connection to Peter, who stands at 6ft 7in tall, with Abbey later admitting that his physique from behind is similar to that of the large African mammal.

“We walked into an enclosure, and all of them were like when you walk into a saloon bar, and it all goes quiet.

“Like in a cowboy film when they walk through the doors. Everyone stops and looks, and you can hear a pin drop.

“They were probably unnerved by me. Like, ‘’How’s he got out?’’ said Peter.

Abbey admitted: “A giraffe from the back does look like you naked. Like, the long legs, the tiny a**e and the b**ls just dangling down in the middle.

“It’s like Pete naked. You know when I’m lying in bed, and I see him drying himself in the shower? I’m like that looking at him going, ‘’Oh, that’s attractive!.’’

“You are like a giraffe because of the bum-leg ratio. Because you’re supposed to have a bigger bum than your legs, and you’ve got a smaller bum, yours.

The TV presenter went on to say: “I love it. Every girl would be made up with that ratio!”

In the same episode, Abby teased her husband, calling him a “mediocre footballer” before saying she gets jealous due to "loads of" women messaging her on Instagram saying Pete is so fit. She jokingly said that the women messaging are in their seventies.

The couple, who started dating in 2006, have been married 12 years after they tied the knot in 2011.

The pair met in a bar in Liverpool, and Peter once told Radio X how he initially thought Abby was out of his league.

Abbey previously told Closer magazine : "I saw Pete, and I knew he was the one for me. I knew he’d be my boyfriend.

"I still think that. I feel so lucky I have a beautiful child and a great husband."