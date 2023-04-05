Abbey said the traumatic experience left her unable to eat and she can’t visit a hospital now.

Abbey Clancy has opened up about a “traumatic” experience that has left her with anxiety and a fear of visiting hospitals.

The mother-of-four, 37, from Liverpool, spoke about the phobia on the latest episode of the Therapy Crouch podcast, which she co-hosts with her husband, Peter Crouch, 42.

The discussion came after Peter said Abbey was "very cautious of the kids doing anything that would hurt them".

Abbey admitted she has always been a “worrier” and believes her anxious feelings come from a fear of something happening to someone she loves, after her eldest child Sophia spent three weeks in hospital.

Abbey said: "I think obviously the main reason is y’know when Sophia was a baby, and she had a health issue which was at the time literally the most scariest time of my entire life.”

She recalled being unable to eat and her weight plummeting after Sophia, now 13, had to have an operation for an undisclosed illness.

Abbey said: “We were in Great Ormond Street for three weeks, and after that, I went down to seven stone. I couldn’t do that now... I couldn’t eat.

“When she went down for her operation, we had to sign these forms, and they say ‘if we do this she could die’... these are real forms we’re signing. You have to trust someone with your baby’s life, and it’s the most unnatural thing in the world.”

She added: “I can’t even go to a hospital now. In the past, when one of the kids fell and cut their finger or something and might need a stitch, I cannot go. I have got this innate fear and phobia."

The English model, who shares Liberty, seven, Johnny, five and Jack, three, with former England striker Peter, says she has sought help from a professional.

She visited a hypnotherapist to try to overcome her triggers and said the experience was “incredible” and that it “definitely worked”.

During the podcast, Abbey also spoke about the time she slapped a football manager on the bottom.

The model refused to disclose his identity but said that every time she has seen him since he has told her to do it again.

Abbey said: "So I actually slapped a football manager’s bottom - by mistake. It was a dare someone made me do without telling me he was a football manager.