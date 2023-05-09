Abbey and former footballer husband Peter Crouch started dating in 2006 and have been married for 12 years.

Abbey Clancy has revealed she was left fuming after her husband, Peter Crouch , talked her sister’s boyfriend out of proposing. The model and TV personality, 37, from Liverpool , has been helping her younger sister Elle plan her dream wedding to boyfriend Scott. However, Scott may now be reluctant to pop the question after Peter Crouch had a few words with him about getting engaged.

Speaking on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch , Abbey said: “Me and Elle, we have gone from the ring, we’ve done the dress, we’ve done bridesmaids, we’ve also done the table decorations. Peter interrupted and said: "Can I just say Scott doesn’t know any of that."

Abbey said: "It’s only the venue we haven’t sorted, but we’ve got a few in mind, and Elle was like ‘This is great, when he asks me to marry him, we can get married two days later because the whole thing’s sorted’.

"Pete is like ‘I don’t think it’s going to be happening for a while’ and I am like, ‘why’, and he went ‘I’ve talked him out of it’, I was like what!” Abbey added: “That’s what you said, ‘I’ve told Scott everything changes when you get engaged, and you lose your power’.”

Peter admitted: “There’s a big power shift, I will be honest with you. You go from holding all the cards to holding none. You get married, and then you lose all the power, and then it’s like you can’t go out with your mates anymore, you can’t do this anymore, and anything you enjoyed, is gone.”

Abbey raged: “Pete, you impregnated me four times. What the hell? You can’t say anything!” He replied: “I just said to him, just make sure you definitely know what you’re doing.”

Peter added: “Change is coming. It does unfortunately happen. He needs to be aware of that. I just think he needs to be aware of all the scenarios, and of course, he is lucky to have her.”