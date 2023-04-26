Abbey shared pictures of her sun soaked getaway to Portugal with her Instagram followers.

Abbey Clancy has shared a series of sweet snaps from a recent family holiday with her fans.

The model and TV personality, 37, from Liverpool, took a trip to Portugal over the Easter break with her husband, Peter Crouch and their four children - Sophia, 12, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five and Jack, three.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to give her 646,000 followers a glimpse of what they got up to on their sun-soaked break.

In one photo, Peter and the four children are seen posing and smiling during a visit to a restaurant.

Another sweet snap shows Abbey giving Peter a kiss on the cheek. The other photos show one of the children holding a fish and later sleeping on Dad Peter at the beach.

Abbey captioned her post: “Family time is the best time”.

It comes after she revealed her daughter had a health scare on the recent holiday.

Abbey recalled her horror when her eldest daughter Sophia became unwell with viral meningitis, describing it as the "scariest thing on earth".

Meningitis is inflammation of the lining around your brain and spinal cord. In some cases, the virus can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Speaking on The Therapy Crouch podcast, Abbey said: "The school holidays have been tough.

“We got to Portugal, and Sophia was in hospital with meningitis which was just the scariest thing on earth - being in a foreign hospital, language barriers, the words like meningitis being thrown around, lumber punctures, brain scans.

“It was horrific - I felt so vulnerable - and scary. But I must say the medical care over there was just out of this world.”

The mother-of-four added: “These things always happen on a Sunday at one o’clock in the morning, just to add to that fear and that scariness of the situation. It can never be a normal hour.