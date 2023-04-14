Model and TV personality Abbey Clancy revealed the details of her Mother’s Day on the Therapy Crouch podcast.

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy has ribbed Peter Crouch on their podcast after revealing that Mother’s Day did not go quite to plan.

The model and TV personality, 37, from Liverpool, and former England striker, 42, were discussing if it is acceptable to watch football on Mother’s Day during their ‘Whine of the Week’ segment on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The mother-of-four was tasked with hoovering and cleaning ahead of a family lunch while Peter put his feet up to watch a football match on TV.

Abbey joked: “Did you think of your whine when you were lying on the couch half asleep watching the Man U game while I was emptying the dishwasher for the 14th time?”

Peter replied: “Where does it end? Are you not allowed to watch any football on Mother’s Day? You’re not my mum. The kids f****d up.”

She admitted that her husband told her she should not be hoovering on Mother’s Day but revealed that he was filming her doing it.

Abbey said: “Instead of taking the hoover off me and saying ‘I’ll help you’, he filmed me.”

Peter told listeners that his Whine of the Week was wondering when Mother’s Day ends.

He added: “Is it the entire day? You can’t be a slave the entire day.”

In another episode of the podcast, Abbey likened her husband to a giraffe when he’s naked.

Abbey admitted: “A giraffe from the back does look like you naked. Like, the long legs, the tiny a**e and the b**ls just dangling down in the middle.

“It’s like Pete naked. You know when I’m lying in bed, and I see him drying himself in the shower? I’m like that looking at him going, ‘’Oh, that’s attractive!.’’

The TV presenter went on to say that every girl would be made up with his physique.

The couple, who started dating in 2006, have been married 12 years after they tied the knot in 2011.

The pair met in a bar in Liverpool, and Peter once told Radio X how he initially thought Abbey was out of his league.