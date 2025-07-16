Jimmy McGovern discusses the inspiration behind his new Liverpool drama, Unforgivable.

Set and filmed in Liverpool, the 90-minute drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

Having served his prison sentence, Joe - played by Liverpool’s incredible Bobby Schofield - arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release.

With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse. Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Anna Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Finn McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).

The drama - due to air on BBC Two and iPlayer on July 24 - examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forwards in the midst of the devastation.

Speaking about his inspiration for the new drama, renowned Liverpool writer Jimmy McGovern said: “I received a letter from a woman who works with sex offenders and wanted to speak to me. She spoke no holds barred about her job and working with sex abusers.

BBC Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions Limited / Kerry Spicer

“She told me certain facts and figures that are quite unbelievable, so I want people to watch the film and learn things about child abuse. I felt compelled to write about it.”

Jimmy has covered the difficult topic of child abuse previously, with shows including Priest and Broken, but said he wanted to share what he had learned.

“I’ve always been quick to condemn child abusers, as we all are and as we all should be. This is not a film that goes easy on child abusers at all,” Jimmy explained. “I think we should be ultra cautious whenever we're dealing with abusers. I’m a father and a grandfather, I would find it very hard to forgive somebody who had done that to me or my family.”

BBC Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

He continued: “Even though we're talking about child abusers, I think I still think there's a need for compassion. Caution, yes, punishment, yes, justice, yes. These are enormous crimes, they must be punished, you must go to prison. But alongside all that, an element of compassion. To understand a bit more and equally condemn.”

Lead actor Bobby Schofield said working with Jimmy is a “blessing” but discussed the difficulty of playing a convicted sex offender. “Not hard in the sense of the work itself and doing my job because I know I'm more than capable of doing my job. It's just the subject matter and the aftermath of it,” he explained. “Joe as a person is completely and utterly different from me. I had to change him from me. I couldn't speak like me.”

