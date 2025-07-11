BBC releases trailer for new Jimmy McGovern drama Unforgivable starring This City is Ours actor
The BBC has released the first look trailer for Jimmy McGovern’s newest drama, Unforgivable.
Considered to be Liverpool-writing royalty, Jimmy McGovern has produced countless hit television series including Brookside, Time, Cracker and Accused. His new original drama explores the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family, and features notable Liverpool and North West names, as well as recognisable Liverpool locations.
The trailer sees Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield running away from a crowd of men, down what appears to be Otterspool Promenade, before being shown with cuts and bruises. It also features appearances from Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin and David Threlfall.
BBC Unforgivable cast
Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time - will feature in the 90-minute
Further cast includes Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay, This Town), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders, Taken Down) and Fin McParland making his television debut.
What is Jimmy McGovern’s new drama Unforgivable about?
Set and filmed in Liverpool, the fictional drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.
Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.
Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Anna Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Fin McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).
Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions said: “This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas: Common, Care, Reg and Anthony.”
Speaking last year, writer Jimmy McGovern added: "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."
How watch the BBC Unforgivable trailer
Watch the video above or watch it here.
A release date has not been revealed yet though it will be released this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.