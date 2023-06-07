McCartney’s fans couldn’t get enough of the musician embracing the memes about him.

Musician Paul McCartney. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has acknowledged a viral meme circulating on social media about him. The meme posted on TikTok shows Paul performing Live and Let Die from his most recent tour, but it has been edited to include a flash of light as he says the word ‘die’. It features the caption Paul McCartney explodes, and “f*****g dies”. The video has racked up millions of views online and has been shared across the platform.

The legendary Beatles musician celebrated the 50th anniversary of his 1973 song Live and Let Die earlier this week. Live and Let Die was written by Paul and his late wife, Linda, for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name, featuring Rodger Moore, after the film’s producers approached Paul to create a track. It saw Paul reunited with former Beatles producer George Martin, who produced the song and arranged the orchestra.

Paul took to his official social media accounts to post a video of himself performing on stage with fireworks exploding around him. It was captioned: “50 years of exploding on stage 💥Wings’ iconic Bond song ‘Live and Let Die’ was released 50 years ago today!”

His followers couldn’t get enough of the post and took to the comments to share their thoughts on him acknowledging the memes. One person wrote: “Wait does this mean Paul has seen the Paul McCartney explodes on stage and dies meme.” Another said: “Embracing the meme.” A third person wrote: “I love that he knows. That’s hilarious,” while a fourth said: “Why is he self-aware help me.” Someone else said: “50 years of exploding on stage 😭😭😭 He knows his memes”