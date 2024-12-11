I'm walking hundreds of miles across key Liverpool bus routes to fight food poverty

An incredible Merseyside bus driver is walking more than 200 miles to raise money for those facing food poverty.

Neil Atherton - known as the Bus Walker - has worked for Arriva for 25 years and knows his bus routes like the back of his hand. After watching a documentary about children using food banks almost five years ago, he has used his special knowledge to take on unique fundraising challenges in a bid to make a change.

Awarded a BEM in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list, Neil has walked hundreds of miles around North West bus routes, with his fundraising total standing at more than £20,000. Now, he’s preparing to take on the challenge again, walking 50 miles between six Arriva depots in one day.

The 45-year-old will walk from Southport to Runcorn on February 2, covering Bootle, Green Lane, St Helens and Speke, before preparing for a week long trek in the summer. Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Neil said: “I think it's important to help others as everyone is only a couple of payments away to using food banks. We have more food banks now than McDonald's, which is madness.”

On June 1, Neil will walk seven Runcorn bus routes in seven days - X30 Runcorn to Chester, X30 Runcorn to Warrington, 110 Runcorn to Warrington, 82A Runcorn to Liverpool, 79C Runcorn to Liverpool and 61 Runcorn to Liverpool - totalling a whopping 150 miles.

To raise even more awareness about food poverty, Neil won’t just be walking along the routes but will also be pushing a bus trolley to show that “people are pushing empty trolleys every day more and more”.

The determined fundraising champion will also participate in all of the Liverpool City Region’s Santa Dash runs in December 2025. Neil - who has donated thousands to the Trussell Trust - will donate all of the money raised to local food banks - including any he walks past on his travels - in a bid to stop people going hungry. You can donate to Neil’s fundraising page here.

